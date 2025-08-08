Uzbekistan and Indonesia expand cooperation in civil aviation 

The document was adopted as part of the implementation of Goal 53 of the Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy, which envisions quadrupling the volume of air transportation by 2030.

At the meeting in Jakarta, members of the delegation from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport presented their partners with information on ongoing work in civil aviation and pilgrimage tourism. The prospects for developing the “Umrah Plus” program were also discussed.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to lift restrictions on the number of airlines and destinations under the bilateral air services agreement.

In addition, new routes were designated for Uzbekistan carriers, including Denpasar, Surabaya, Medan, Yogyakarta, Majalengka, Banda Aceh, Tanjung Pandan, and Lombok.

Under the terms of the agreement, the permitted flight frequency for airlines of each side was increased to 28. Indonesian airlines were granted the right to use all international airports in Uzbekistan.

