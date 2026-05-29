Uzbek president proposes digital trade space with EAEU

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Addressing the session, Mirziyoyev praised Kazakhstan’s presidency in the EAEU and noted the importance of technological transformation in the global economy.

“It is symbolic that on the eve of our summit the fifth Eurasian Economic Forum dedicated to artificial intelligence and digital development opened,” he said. “Today, digital technologies, modern logistics solutions and industrial cooperation largely determine the competitiveness of states.”

According to the Uzbek president, expanding practical cooperation with EAEU countries remains one of the key priorities of Uzbekistan’s foreign economic policy.

“Our interaction with the Union’s member states has acquired the character of a comprehensive economic partnership,” Mirziyoyev stated. “Mutual trade is growing, industrial cooperation is deepening, logistics ties are strengthening, and new areas are emerging in the digital economy, energy and services sector.”

The President said Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Economic Commission are completing implementation of a three-year cooperation plan this year. He also announced that Tashkent will host the next meeting of the joint working group this autumn, where a new cooperation roadmap is expected to be adopted.

Mirziyoyev proposed several priority areas for future cooperation with the EAEU. First, he called for the establishment of a unified digital space for barrier free trade between Uzbekistan and EAEU member states.

“We are talking about the development and harmonization of approaches to regulating e-commerce, digital data exchange in customs, phytosanitary and veterinary control, certification of goods origin, as well as phased mutual recognition of electronic documents,” he said.

The Uzbek president also proposed creating “smart transport and customs corridors” with digital transit systems and upgraded border checkpoints.

Mirziyoyev stressed the need to strengthen industrial cooperation, noting growing business interest in localization, technology partnerships and new production chains.

“In April, the sixth Innoprom Central Asia exhibition was successfully held in Tashkent,” he said. “We propose using the potential of this platform to prepare a cooperation program between our countries.”

Among the promising sectors identified by Mirziyoyev were industrial automation, robotics, energy equipment manufacturing, water saving technologies and modern construction materials.

The President also announced Uzbekistan’s readiness to establish a joint project office that would operate as a “single window” platform with the Eurasian Economic Commission to support high tech initiatives and attract financing through the country’s free industrial economic zones.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had said the Eurasian Economic Union was attracting growing international interest and expanding trade partnerships with countries across Asia and the Middle East.