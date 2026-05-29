Putin backs expansion of EAEU global partnerships

Speaking at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Putin said many foreign states and regional organizations are seeking closer cooperation with the EAEU.

“Interest in developing ties with the five member states is being shown by many foreign countries and major regional structures,” he stated, naming the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations among key partners.

According to Putin, the EAEU remains open to “mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with constructively minded countries and associations,” while the circle of the bloc’s international partners continues to grow steadily each year.

The Russian President noted that trade agreements were signed last year with Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

He also said negotiations on trade liberalization with India have intensified.

“We support draft decisions on launching work toward free trade agreements with new promising partners,” Putin said.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of carefully evaluating all aspects of future expansion and trade liberalization efforts.

Putin also highlighted cooperation in agriculture and food security as one of the union’s priorities.

“Together, we are striving to independently and steadily supply the internal market with vital agricultural products of our own production,” he stated.

The Russian president welcomed the approval of a common market for agricultural seeds, describing it as another step toward deeper integration in the agro industrial sector.

He added that Russia supports other integration initiatives currently under consideration by the Supreme Council, including cooperation in electric power, services and additional economic sectors.

In conclusion, Putin thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Kazakh side for organizing the summit and leading the EAEU presidency this year.

“For Russia, strengthening allied ties with all Eurasian states is an unconditional priority,” he said. “We intend to continue contributing in every possible way to the development of integration processes throughout the Eurasian space.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Putin highlighted the EAEU growth and industrial cooperation in his remarks at the meeting.