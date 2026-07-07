UWW opens new combat sports hub in Lausanne

The office will serve as an operational hub for the development and governance of the three associated styles within the UWW structure.

The opening ceremony was attended by UWW President Nenad Lalovic, President of the UWW Committee of Associated Styles and UWW Vice President Rodica Yaksi, Adrian Bakos, Vice President of the UWW Committee for Grappling, MMA and Pankration, and Gaji Gajiyev, a member of the UWW Committee for Grappling, MMA and Pankration.

Photo credit: UWW

Michal Buchel has been appointed head of the new office. Tolegen Kumarov, who was appointed Head of Grappling at United World Wrestling in Baku on February 21, will also be part of the office. He will be responsible for the strategic development of grappling worldwide within the framework of the UWW Committee for Grappling, MMA and Pankration.

Photo credit: UWW

According to UWW, a working group will be formed in the coming days to begin implementing key projects aimed at developing these disciplines.

The main objectives set by UWW for the committee include the systematic development of grappling, MMA and pankration, strengthening international cooperation, supporting national federations, and creating new opportunities for athletes around the world.

Photo credit: UWW

The office is open to constructive cooperation with organizations interested in developing these disciplines, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and supporting the education of the younger generation.

Photo credit: UWW

"Sport has always been a universal language that brings people together regardless of nationality, culture or political views," UWW said in a statement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that UWW President and IOC member Nenad Lalovic, along with UWW Asia President Mohammad Zeyad Al-Awamleh, paid an official visit to Kazakhstan in April.