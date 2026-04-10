Qazaq Kuresi Association and UWW to deepen cooperation

One of the key items on their agenda was to familiarize themselves with the development of Qazaq kuresi.

As part of the visit, the guests toured the Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov and familiarized themselves with the infrastructure of the modern sports complex. During the event, they were shown bouts featuring young athletes practicing Kazakhstan’s traditional wrestling, Qazaq kuresi. Lalovic highly praised the skills of the young wrestlers and engaged with them, answering their questions.

In turn, Vice President of the Qazaq Kuresi Association Yerkin Okassov noted that the main goal at this stage is the full integration of Qazaq kuresi into the international sports system and securing its global recognition. This direction is expected to boost the development of the national sport, attract young people, and strengthen the country’s international image.

The delegation was also shown a video highlighting the history and recent achievements of Qazaq kuresi, which is now practiced in more than 40 countries. To date, the sport has featured 11 World Championships, 13 Asian Championships, 6 World Cups, 6 European Championships, and 2 African Championships held in countries such as Kazakhstan, Iran, Brazil, and Azerbaijan.

During the event, Okassov handed Lalovic an official invitation to the 12th World Qazaq Kuresi Championship among adults, which will take place this year in Baku, Azerbaijan.

For their part, the heads of international organizations highly praised Kazakhstan’s efforts in developing the sport and expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the National Bank honors the Qazaq kuresi sport with collectible coins.