The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said the measure is designed to prevent existing export controls from being circumvented through remote computing services in third countries.

“Rapid advancement in cloud computing and SI infrastructure have made it increasingly possible to access advanced American computing capabilities remotely,” the bureau said in an official statement.

The rule introduces restrictions on covered chip exports to overseas data centers that provide substantial computing capacity to companies headquartered in designated countries of concern, including China, or Macau.

Data centers already providing such services must obtain a license within 90 days of the rule’s effective date to continue them or face future export restrictions.

The measures also introduce licensing requirements for covered advanced chips exported, reexported or transferred to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. The bureau identified the five countries as presenting a heightened risk of diversion.

An exemption applies to certain US-headquartered recipients, provided reporting requirements are met.

The remote access licensing requirement excludes computing power used exclusively for commercial recommendation systems, such as those used by online retailers and social media platforms.

The rule also formally rescinds the previous administration’s AI Diffusion Rule, which the Commerce Department said had never been enforced.

The interim final rule is scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on November 19. It takes effect upon publication, with public comments accepted for 60 days afterward.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that aerospace company SpaceX plans to invest more than $74 billion in two major supercomputing campuses in the United States.