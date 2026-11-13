SpaceX to invest $74B in two supercomputer campuses in U.S.

The company is engaged in advancing a facility at Starbase in Texas's Rio Grande Valley alongside a second campus in Cochise County, Arizona.

SpaceX announced on Thursday its plans to invest more than 24 billion US dollars in new supercomputing infrastructure in Texas. Over 3,000 construction jobs have been already created there.

Once commissioned, the Starbase facility is set to support over 500 permanent workplaces and generate its own electricity independently of the public grid.

SpaceX will also channel 220 million US dollars in private capital to expand water infrastructure in Brownsville, adding 20 million gallons of daily capacity independent of the Rio Grande.

In Cochise County, Arizona, the firm plans a supercomputer campus worth roughly 50 billion US dollars, which is expected to add some 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs.

Working with local electric cooperatives, the Arizona project aims to tap existing renewable energy, use dry cooling without groundwater, and potentially cut members' bills by up to 20%.

The Texas facility will train frontier intelligence systems for medical research, emergency response, advanced manufacturing, and national security while testing space-based computing technologies.

Earlier, SpaceX announced plans to attempt to catch both its Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft during its upcoming test flight, marking a potential milestone in the development of fully reusable rockets.