U.S., Saudi Arabia sign landmark nuclear deal

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the peaceful nuclear cooperation accord, commonly known as a Section 123 agreement, alongside a bilateral safeguards agreement.

The U.S. Department of Energy said in a statement the agreements would establish a decades-long, multibillion-dollar partnership focused on economic cooperation, energy security and nuclear nonproliferation. Section 123 agreements are required for significant transfers of U.S. nuclear materials, equipment and technology.

"Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world's best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States," Wright said.

Under the accord, Washington will support the creation of Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear power program, with American companies expected to participate in constructing and supplying its infrastructure.

The agreement must now undergo congressional review. Attention is expected to focus on whether Saudi Arabia could enrich uranium domestically and reprocess spent nuclear fuel, as the full text of the deal has not yet been publicly released.

Asked about proliferation concerns, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would not "reach any agreement with any country in the world that leads to the risk of proliferation."

Saudi Arabia is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors countries' nuclear activities and promotes the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had imposed a 50% tariff on a wide range of Canadian goods, citing what his administration described as discriminatory treatment of American automobiles, dairy products and alcohol.