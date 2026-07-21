Trump imposes 50% tariffs on Canadian goods

The new duties will take effect in 30 days and apply to covered goods even if they qualify for preferential treatment under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to the White House. Products affected include wine, furniture, clothing, hockey sticks and cement.

Canada imposed an unfair tariff scheme on American cars. As a result, Canadian imports of U.S. cars fell ~22%, costing American industry BILLIONS.



President Trump won't put up with Canada's trade schemes. The U.S. will levy a 50% TARIFF on some Canadian products. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8ShLbPXRUk pic.twitter.com/b8x550Gn6M — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 20, 2026

However, several major Canadian exports, including energy, potash, fish and critical minerals, will be exempt. Products already subject to separate U.S. tariffs, such as steel, aluminium and copper, will also be excluded.

The White House said the measures were imposed in response to Canadian policies affecting U.S. vehicles and parts, restrictions under Canada's dairy supply-management system and provincial boycotts of American alcoholic beverages.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa was ready to "intensify" negotiations with Washington during the 30-day period.

"This is the latest in a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions that began with the U.S. imposing a series of tariffs in direct violation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement," Carney said.

Canada currently maintains 25% retaliatory tariffs on selected American steel, aluminium and vehicle imports.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose additional tariffs on Canada, accusing Ottawa of failing to properly manage its forests as wildfire smoke drifted across large parts of the northern United States.