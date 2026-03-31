U.S. reopens embassy in Caracas after years of rift

“Today, we are formally resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, marking a new chapter in our diplomatic presence in Venezuela,” the State Department said in a statement. It added that the move is expected to “strengthen direct engagement with the interim government, civil society and the private sector.”

The embassy reopening follows a dramatic shift in bilateral ties after U.S. forces captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January and transferred him to New York to face drug-related charges.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed in 2019 after Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president. Since then, U.S. diplomatic activities had been handled through the Venezuela Affairs Unit based in Bogotá.

Following Maduro’s removal, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez assumed the role of interim president and moved to restore ties with Washington. The reopening of the embassy is part of a broader U.S. three-phase plan focused on stabilization, economic recovery, and a future political transition.

The reopening follows the January arrival of U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Laura F. Dogu in Caracas, who serves as Washington’s top diplomat in Venezuela. As head of the U.S. mission, Dogu has been leading efforts on the ground to restore the embassy building and prepare for the return of full staff and consular services.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States and Venezuela’s interim authorities had agreed to resume diplomatic and consular relations, the U.S. Department of State said.