U.S., Venezuela to restore diplomatic relations

This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela, the press service said in a statement.

According to the U.S. Department of State, both sides are set to engage in implementing a ‘phased process’ that ‘creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.’

Previously, Qazinform reported the U.S. allows Venezuelan oil resales to Cuba’s private sector.