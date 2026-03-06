EN
    U.S., Venezuela to restore diplomatic relations

    11:50, 6 March 2026

    The United States and Venezuela’s interim authorities have agreed to resume diplomatic and consular relations, the U.S. Department of State said, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    US, Venezuela to restore diplomatic relations
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela, the press service said in a statement.

    According to the U.S. Department of State, both sides are set to engage in implementing a ‘phased process’ that ‘creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government.’

    Previously, Qazinform reported the U.S. allows Venezuelan oil resales to Cuba’s private sector. 

