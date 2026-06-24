U.S. proposes sharp increase in citizenship fees

The proposal, published by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in the Federal Register, would raise the fee for Form N-400, the application for naturalization, from $760 to $1,330 for paper filings and from $710 to $1,280 for online submissions.

Fees for Form N-336, which allows applicants to appeal a denial of naturalization, would also increase. Paper filings would rise from $830 to $1,475, while online applications would increase from $780 to $1,425.

According to the proposal, current fees do not fully cover the costs of processing naturalization applications, including background checks, interviews and reviews of applicants' immigration histories, as well as broader administrative expenses.

“These proposed changes aim to align the fees for Form N-400 and Form N-336 with the costs of processing those forms, while maintaining statutory compliance and supporting USCIS’ financial sustainability,” the document states.

The Department of Homeland Security is also considering eliminating reduced fees and fee waivers currently available to low-income applicants. Under the proposal, only current and former members of the U.S. military seeking citizenship would remain eligible for fee exemptions.

Officials argue that demand for naturalization is expected to remain relatively stable despite the higher costs.

The changes have not yet taken effect. The proposal is subject to a 60-day public comment period, during which individuals and organizations may submit feedback before the Department of Homeland Security issues a final rule.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had announced a new policy memorandum under which most foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in the United States would be required to apply for a Green Card from outside the country through consular processing.