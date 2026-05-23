USCIS tightens Green Card policy for temporary visa holders

Officers are instructed to evaluate all relevant factors and information individually when deciding if a noncitizen qualifies for this rare form of relief.

According to the agency, the U.S. status adjustment process permits some applicants to obtain lawful permanent residency without leaving the country, but this is granted only in “extraordinary circumstances.”

USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler said the policy is intended to restore the “original intent” of immigration law and ensure that temporary visa holders follow the proper legal pathway.

“From now on, an alien who is in the U.S. temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances,” Kahler said.

The agency stressed that the policy applies to nonimmigrants such as international students, temporary workers, and tourists, whose visas are intended for short-term stays and specific purposes.

USCIS argued that handling most residency applications through U.S. consulates abroad would reduce pressure on domestic immigration services and allow the agency to focus resources on other priorities, including visas for victims of violent crime and human trafficking, as well as naturalization applications.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan had seen a sharp increase in immigration from China during the first quarter of 2026.