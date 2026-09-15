U.S. lawmakers propose 20-year prison term for banned superintelligent AI development

The proposal would also cover systems capable of planning and carrying out actions that disempower humanity, including undermining the U.S. government. Advanced AI development would be temporarily paused until a new federal regulator establishes safety rules and procedures for reviewing models.

“The future of humanity cannot be left in the hands of a handful of Big Tech oligarchs,” Sanders said. “The American people and people throughout the world must determine that future.”

Casar warned that superintelligent AI “could risk the security, freedom, and lives of Americans.” He added: “Congress should immediately ban AI systems too powerful to control.”

According to the lawmakers’ published summary of the proposed act, a new cabinet-level agency would monitor powerful AI systems for dangerous capabilities throughout their development and use. It would oversee the removal of capabilities such as evading shutdown commands or conducting unauthorized cyberattacks, and supervise the destruction of prohibited systems. An expert advisory board would provide independent scientific and technical advice.

The proposal sets penalties for attempts to violate or evade its restrictions. Individuals could face up to 20 years in prison, while companies could face what the summary calls a “corporate death penalty.”

It would also direct the United States to seek international agreements, coordinate with allies and consider export controls aimed at preventing the development of superintelligent AI worldwide.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed growing concerns about the risks of artificial intelligence, saying Washington must maintain its technological lead over China.