The White House confirmed her departure on Monday, stating she will transition to the private sector.

“Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a post on X. “She has done a phenomenal job… protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Chavez-DeRemer also commented on her resignation, highlighting her tenure.

“I am proud that we made significant progress in advancing President Trump’s mission… and always put the American worker first,” she said, adding: “While my time serving in the Administration comes to a conclusion, it doesn’t mean I will stop fighting for American workers.”

Her resignation follows reports of an internal probe by the department’s inspector general into alleged misconduct. While details remain unconfirmed, several senior aides had previously been placed on administrative leave.

According to the White House, Deputy Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling will serve as acting secretary.

Chavez-DeRemer’s departure comes after earlier Cabinet changes, including the removal of Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had asked Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down.