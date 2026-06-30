U.S.-Kazakhstan goods trade tops $5 billion as U.S. ranks among top four investors

The United States now stands among Kazakhstan’s top four direct investors, the envoy told delegates from the Kazakh government and U.S. industry. Robinson described the figures not as statistical milestones but as representing thousands of jobs, critical technology transfers, and enduring trust built between the two nations over more than three decades of strategic partnership.

The envoy said the relationship had reached a pivotal moment, pointing to recent momentum in commercial ties. She noted that Kazakhstan had become the first country in Central Asia to join an alliance aimed at strengthening supply chains for future industries, following a signing the previous week.

Robinson also highlighted growing two-way investment, citing the largest-ever delegation of Kazakh investors to the SelectUSA Summit in May and the first investment facilitated through the program in Texas. She credited bilateral business organizations such as the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council and AmCham Kazakhstan, along with Kazakh partners Atameken and Kazakh Invest, as force multipliers for the commercial relationship.

The envoy assured U.S. delegates that the mission’s commercial team would support firms entering or expanding in the market, and thanked Kazakh hosts for their dedication to expanding ties from Astana to Washington.

As previously reported by Qazinform News Agency, Kazakh and U.S. business leaders convened in Astana to discuss investment, trade and broader strategic economic cooperation. Jeff Erlich, executive director of AmCham Kazakhstan, told Qazinform that gatherings bringing the two governments together add real weight to the benefit side of an investor's calculations.