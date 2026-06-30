Kazakhstan showcases investment opportunities for U.S. business

“Strengthening engagement with the United States remains one of the main external economic priorities of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Zhumangarin said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is implementing measures to improve the business climate, protect investors’ rights and attract high-quality investment.

“The conditions in our country are attractive, the returns are sound, and the financial resources are available,” he said.

According to Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan offers major opportunities in deep processing of raw materials, import substitution and infrastructure. The potential pipeline in raw material processing is estimated at about $95 billion, while import substitution projects exceed $20 billion.

Infrastructure also remains a major priority. The National Investment Plan includes more than 200 projects worth about $80 billion, while the Energy and Utilities Modernization Program adds another $25 billion for power generation and networks.

“Kazakhstan is a reliable partner,” Zhumangarin said, adding that the country is ready to support large projects through investment contracts and investment agreements that provide special terms.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh and U.S. business leaders met in Astana to discuss investment, trade and strategic economic cooperation.