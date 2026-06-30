U.S. firms see bilateral support strengthening the case for investment in Kazakhstan

Jeff Erlich, executive director of AmCham Kazakhstan, told Qazinform that gatherings bringing the two governments together add real weight to the benefit side of an investor’s calculations.

“When they’re making an investment decision, companies take a very hard-nosed business approach,” Erlich said. “But this type of bilateral support and this type of government support can and does increase the benefit side of the cost-benefit equation.”

According to Erlich, such forums work best as an accelerant for decisions already in motion. A company weighing entry into the Kazakh market, he said, finds the case more attractive when it sees clear government backing on both sides.

Erlich pointed to the institutional foundations that sustain a strong investment climate, naming predictable and stable legislation alongside open dialogue between business and government as the pillars investors watch most closely. He credited the Kazakh government with actively pursuing pro-business legislation, including new measures aimed at promoting data centers and the manufacturing sector.

He framed the forum as part of a broader push to keep that momentum going, with deals and institutional reform reinforcing one another. The U.S. government’s current focus on the economic relationship with Central Asia, much of it channeled through the C5+1 mechanism, gives that work added weight, Erlich said.

He added that Kazakhstan’s consistent pro-business trajectory since 1991 has earned it a leading position in the region, with most major international companies already represented in the country.

As previously reported by Qazinform News Agency, Kazakh and U.S. business leaders convened in Astana to discuss investment, trade and broader strategic economic cooperation.