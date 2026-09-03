U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday following a challenge brought by immigration advocacy groups CASA, Inc. and the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project.

In a 35-page opinion, Boardman said the new directive was “almost certainly unconstitutional as applied to the certified class.”

“This Court must, once again, preliminarily enjoin enforcement of the President’s most recent attempt to strip the right to citizenship from them,” she wrote.

The ruling prevents the administration from applying the restrictions to children born after February 19, 2025, to one or both parents who were not lawfully present in the United States at the time of birth.

The decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June affirming that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to nearly all children born on U.S. soil, including those whose parents are in the country unlawfully.

Trump subsequently issued new executive orders seeking to limit automatic citizenship in several circumstances, including cases involving what his administration calls “birth tourism.”

The U.S. Justice Department argued that the latest restrictions were narrower than the previous order and that the legal challenge was premature.

Boardman rejected those arguments as “unpersuasive,” saying the administration relied on a “distorted interpretation” of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump urged Canadian companies doing business with the United States to relocate their operations to the country.