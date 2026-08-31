Trump urges Canadian companies to move to U.S.

“Let all Canadian Companies that are doing business with America move to the United States, immediately,” Trump wrote in a series of posts. He said companies that move to the U.S. would face no tariffs.

Trump also claimed that the United States had been losing more than $60 billion a year in trade with Canada, arguing that Canadian businesses were now returning to the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

The comments came after Canada announced counter-tariffs of 15%, 25% and 50% on selected U.S. goods worth C$27.6 billion. The measures are due to take effect on September 8 and are intended to match U.S. tariffs on the same products.

Trump also singled out the Canadian automotive industry, saying he did not want Canadian cars or automotive parts in the U.S. market. He credited his tariff policies with reviving the American auto industry and cited a Ford plant in Detroit as an example, claiming it was now operating around the clock and was among the company's most profitable plants.

“I’ve revived, and indeed saved, the Automobile Business in our America. That’s because of what I’ve done with TARIFFS,” Trump wrote.

He described Canada as “one of the Worst Abusers” and accused the country of taking advantage of the United States for decades.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States plans to use Venezuelan oil to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.