U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iranian nuclear research network

According to the U.S. State Department, the sanctions focus on individuals and entities associated with Iran’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), a key body in Iran’s nuclear-related research with potential military uses:

Sayyed Mohammad Reza Seddighi Saber, head of SPND’s Shahid Karimi Group, is sanctioned for his role in explosives-related projects, including research applicable to nuclear explosive devices.

Ahmad Haghighat Talab, a senior SPND official and nuclear scientist, previously worked on Iran’s pre-2004 Amad Project. He remains active in coordinating nuclear research with dual-use (civilian and military) potential.

Mohammed Reza Mehdipur, another long-serving SPND-affiliated official, leads the Shahid Chamran Group and has been involved in nuclear-related explosion and shock research.

Fuya Pars Prospective Technologists (also known as Ideal Vacuum), an SPND-linked company, is designated for its efforts to procure and produce equipment relevant to the development of nuclear weapons.

The sanctions are imposed under Executive Order 13382, targeting those who materially contribute to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their delivery systems.

The U.S. State Department emphasized that these measures aim to disrupt Iran’s continued nuclear-related research and development activities that pose a risk of military application.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the United States had imposed sanctions on eight companies and vessels involved in Iran’s oil trade, aiming to cut off funding for Iran’s nuclear program, missile development, and support for terrorist groups.