U.S. imposes 25% tariffs on some Brazilian imports

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said the investigation found that Brazilian policies harmed U.S. commercial interests in areas including digital trade, preferential tariffs, market access for ethanol and other sectors.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the measures follow an investigation launched under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and added that Washington remains open to negotiations with Brazil to resolve the dispute.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the Brazilian government in a post on X.

“President Lula and his government have not negotiated with the US in good faith,” Rubio wrote. “His economic policies are bad for Americans and bad for Brazilians. For the past year, Lula has put his own ego ahead of making a deal for the welfare of the Brazilian people, and these tariffs are the price for that.”

The new duties include exemptions for products considered important to U.S. supply chains or not produced domestically, including certain raw materials, pharmaceuticals and coffee.

The investigation was launched in July 2025 under Section 301, a U.S. trade law used to address foreign practices deemed harmful to American commerce. Earlier proposals included tariffs of up to 50% on Brazilian goods, but those measures were later revised.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the conclusion of its latest wave of military strikes against Iran, according to a statement posted on X.