U.S. forces complete wave of strikes against Iran, CENTCOM says

CENTCOM said the operation concluded at 9 p.m. ET on July 15. According to the statement, U.S. forces targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15," the statement said.

CENTCOM added it "used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas."

Earlier, Qazinform reported Trump drops the Hormuz cargo fee in favor of Gulf investment deals.