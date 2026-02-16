U.S. grants broad licences for Venezuela oil operations

The licences require that royalty and sector-related payments be directed to accounts overseen by the U.S. Treasury, reflecting the administration’s position that Washington will manage assets for Venezuela’s benefit.

A second authorization permits companies worldwide to negotiate potential contracts for investment in Venezuela’s petroleum industry, though exclusions remain for firms from China, Russia and Iran. A statement from the Trump administration described the move as aimed at inviting “American and other aligned companies to play a constructive role in supporting economic recovery and responsible investment.” It added that the United States is “committed to restoring Venezuela’s prosperity, safety, and security for the benefit of both the American and Venezuelan people.”

The decision follows a recent visit by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to Caracas to assess opportunities in revitalizing Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and reflects a broader shift in U.S. engagement with the South American nation.

In a parallel initiative, the U.S. State Department announced it had delivered over six tones of medical supplies to Venezuela on the same day, underlining Washington’s stated intent to support stabilization efforts.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Colombian President Gustavo Petro held his first face to face meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in the beginning of February, as the sides sought to overcome diplomatic tensions that had persisted for more than a year.