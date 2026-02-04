EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Trump-Petro hold first White House meeting amid efforts to ease tensions

    10:19, 4 February 2026

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro held his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday amid efforts to ease a year-long diplomatic strain, reports a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump
    Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump Photo credit: The White House's official X account

    The private talks in the Oval Office lasted nearly two hours and were described by both leaders as constructive, focusing on shared regional security interests and counternarcotics cooperation.

    After the meeting, Trump said the session was “very good” and emphasized work on sanctions and drug policy coordination with Petro, adding that the two had “got along very well” despite past disputes.

    Petro told reporters that the encounter was “positive,” reflecting a willingness to seek common ground. He shared a photograph of a note signed by Trump in a copy of The Art of the Deal, in which the U.S. leader wrote, “Gustavo – A great honor – I love Colombia.”

    The Colombian president reiterated requests for U.S. support in targeting major international drug traffickers and urged Trump to mediate in a bilateral trade dispute with Ecuador.

    The meeting marks a diplomatic shift following months of sharp rhetoric over cocaine trafficking allegations and disagreements after the U.S. operation that captured Venezuela’s president in January, a move that had heightened tensions between Bogotá and Washington.

    White House officials said the dialogue also touched on energy cooperation and regional security challenges, as both sides signaled willingness to strengthen strategic ties.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House on Tuesday, February 3, marking their first in-person meeting after months of strained and often public disputes.

    Colombia USA Donald Trump Politics World News
    YZNYC
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All