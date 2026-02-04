Trump-Petro hold first White House meeting amid efforts to ease tensions

The private talks in the Oval Office lasted nearly two hours and were described by both leaders as constructive, focusing on shared regional security interests and counternarcotics cooperation.

After the meeting, Trump said the session was “very good” and emphasized work on sanctions and drug policy coordination with Petro, adding that the two had “got along very well” despite past disputes.

Petro told reporters that the encounter was “positive,” reflecting a willingness to seek common ground. He shared a photograph of a note signed by Trump in a copy of The Art of the Deal, in which the U.S. leader wrote, “Gustavo – A great honor – I love Colombia.”

The Colombian president reiterated requests for U.S. support in targeting major international drug traffickers and urged Trump to mediate in a bilateral trade dispute with Ecuador.

The meeting marks a diplomatic shift following months of sharp rhetoric over cocaine trafficking allegations and disagreements after the U.S. operation that captured Venezuela’s president in January, a move that had heightened tensions between Bogotá and Washington.

White House officials said the dialogue also touched on energy cooperation and regional security challenges, as both sides signaled willingness to strengthen strategic ties.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host Colombian President Gustavo Petro at the White House on Tuesday, February 3, marking their first in-person meeting after months of strained and often public disputes.