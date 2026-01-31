The Senate approved a bipartisan spending package late Friday by a 71 to 29 vote, but the House of Representatives is not scheduled to return to Washington and vote until Monday at the earliest. Until the House acts and the president signs the legislation, a range of federal agencies remain unfunded.

The shutdown is expected to be short. Lawmakers from both parties have signaled a desire to avoid a prolonged disruption similar to last year’s 43-day shutdown, which caused significant economic and administrative damage.

The funding dispute centers on immigration enforcement. Democrats have refused to approve new funding for the Department of Homeland Security following the fatal shootings of two US citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis earlier this month. They are demanding changes to how immigration agencies operate before releasing additional funds.

Under the Senate-approved package, 5 major appropriations bills would fund most of the federal government through the end of the fiscal year in September. Funding for the Department of Homeland Security is separated and extended for only 2 weeks under a temporary measure, giving lawmakers time to negotiate reforms.

The Office of Management and Budget has instructed affected agencies, including defense, homeland security, state, treasury, labor, health and human services, education, transportation, and housing, to begin orderly shutdown procedures.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Minnesota economic blackout marked a protest against ICE enforcement.