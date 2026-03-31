U.S. gas prices surge past $4 per gallon amid Iran conflict

According to AAA data, the national average reached $4.018 per gallon as of Tuesday morning, a sharp increase from under $3 at the end of February.

The surge follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to order strikes on Iran, a move that has heightened concerns over global economic stability. Rising fuel costs now pose additional political risks ahead of upcoming midterm elections.

Prices vary significantly across states. California recorded the highest average at $5.88 per gallon, followed by Hawaii ($5.45) and Washington ($5.34).

The latest spike comes amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route responsible for transporting about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas. Iran has effectively restricted access for adversaries, intensifying market uncertainty.

Despite tensions, Trump signaled optimism about diplomacy, stating a settlement could be reached soon. However, he warned that if Iran continues to block the strait, U.S. forces would “blow up Kharg Island and all of Iran’s oil wells and electricity generation.”

Oil markets showed mixed reactions, with benchmark crude prices slipping slightly on Tuesday but remaining above $100 per barrel.

Experts note that while the U.S. primarily imports oil from Canada and Mexico, globally interconnected energy markets mean domestic prices remain vulnerable to international disruptions.

With the summer travel season approaching, American drivers are expected to face even higher fuel costs in the coming weeks.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran of possible strikes on energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, while Tehran dismissed U.S. peace proposals as “unrealistic.”