Trump warns of strikes as Iran rejects U.S. proposals

The warning came amid continued hostilities in a conflict that began on Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and has since expanded across the region. Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Tehran confirmed it had received proposals from Washington through intermediaries following regional diplomatic contacts, but described them as excessive and not acceptable. Iranian officials said their focus remains on defense, citing ongoing military pressure.

Shortly after those remarks, Trump said progress toward a deal had been made but warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to strikes on Iran’s energy facilities, including oil infrastructure. He also reiterated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would be a key condition for de-escalation.

At the same time, the United States has begun reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East, with troops from the 82nd Airborne Division arriving in the region, potentially expanding operational options.

The conflict has drawn in other regional actors. Israel reported intercepting drones launched from Yemen, while Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon. Turkish authorities also said a ballistic missile from Iran briefly entered their airspace before being intercepted by NATO defenses.

Casualties have been reported across several countries, including among civilians, while infrastructure damage has disrupted energy markets. Brent crude prices are on track for a sharp monthly increase, reflecting concerns over supply risks.

International institutions have warned of broader economic consequences, noting that the conflict is affecting recovery prospects in several countries and increasing volatility in global energy markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump suggested a potential agreement with Iran may be approaching, while Tehran dismissed his statements as “baseless” and politically motivated.