US federal workforce shrinks by 12% under Trump’s government cuts

The figures show that the number of federal civilian employees fell from 2,313,216 to 2,035,344 during the period.

Separate data from the OPM indicates that most departures occurred voluntarily through resignations or early retirements rather than layoffs. Administrative staff, customer service representatives and IT managers accounted for the largest share of positions vacated after Trump returned to office in January 2025.

“This effort ensures taxpayer dollars support a workforce that delivers efficient, responsive and high-quality services,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a statement.

The downsizing initiative was led by billionaire Elon Musk and a team operating under DOGE. Musk stepped down from his role in May 2025.

The workforce reductions were felt across several federal agencies. The Treasury Department recorded a 24% decline in staff, while the Department of Health and Human Services saw a 20% reduction during the same period.

At the same time, the Department of Homeland Security was largely unaffected by the cuts, expanding its workforce by less than 1%. The agency has prioritized hiring investigators, inspectors, border patrol agents and enforcement personnel, in line with Trump’s focus on immigration enforcement.

