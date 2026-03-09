US Embassy in Riyadh orders nonemergency employees, families to leave
08:45, 9 March 2026
The diplomatic mission says the US Department of State has ordered the departure of nonemergency government employees as well as the family members of all workers from Saudi Arabia “due to safety risks”, Al Jazeera reports.
According to US media, the advisory marks the first time the agency has issued a mandatory departure order in Saudi Arabia since the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran on February 28.
It comes amid a surge in Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Earlier, Saudi authorities said at least two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential building in Al Kharj and announced foiling several missile and drone attacks on the capital, an airbase and an oilfield.