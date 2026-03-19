US expands USD15,000 visa bond requirement to 12 more countries

The measure, effective April 2, will apply to applicants from Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles and Tunisia.

The bond, set at 5,000 US dollars, 10,000 US dollars or 15,000 US dollars depending on the applicant and consular officer’s discretion, is refundable if a visa is denied or if recipients comply with the terms of their stay and leave the US on time.

The State Department said the program is aimed at reducing illegal visa overstays, noting that nearly 97% of about 1,000 bonded travelers have returned home on time.

“The Department may continue to place Visa Bonds on countries based on a range of immigration risk factors,” it added.

As written before, U.S. introduced visa bonds of up to 15,000 US dollars for Central Asians.

Later, the U.S. State Dept. clarified immigrant visa suspension for citizens of 75 nations.