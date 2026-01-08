U.S. introduces visa bonds of up to $15,000 for Central Asians

According to a list of 38 countries approved by the U.S. Department of State, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan are included. For citizens of these countries applying for B1/B2 visas, the bond amount may be $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. The size of the visa bond is determined individually during the interview.

For citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the rules will take effect on January 21, 2026. For Turkmenistan, the requirements have been in force since January 1 of this year.

Under the program, the bond is paid through the official U.S. Treasury platform Pay.gov only after a consular officer confirms eligibility for a visa. Payment of the bond does not guarantee visa issuance.

Visa holders may enter and leave the United States only through one of the designated points: Boston Logan International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The bond amount is fully refunded if the visitor leaves the United States on time, does not use the visa, or is denied entry.

Funds are retained in cases of violation of the conditions, including overstaying, unlawful presence, or submitting an application to change nonimmigrant status, including an application for asylum.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that the Trump administration was pausing the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, also known as the DV1 lottery, citing security concerns.