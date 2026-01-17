U.S. State Dept. clarifies immigrant visa suspension for citizens of 75 nations

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. foreign policy agency, starting from January 21 of this year, the State Department is suspending the issuance of immigrant visas to all applicants who are nationals of any of the following countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Nicaragua, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Jamaica, Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, the Republic of Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio instituted this pause until we can ensure maximum vetting of new immigrants to confirm their eligibility for U.S. visas, including assurance that they will not rely on public assistance,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Although Kazakhstan is included in the list, the measure applies only to individuals planning to move to the United States for permanent residence under immigrant visas. It does not affect Kazakh citizens seeking temporary entry to the U.S. under nonimmigrant visas.

“This action applies only to the issuance of immigrant visas. It does not apply to nonimmigrant visas, such as those for tourists, athletes, skilled workers, and their family members,” the U.S. State Department clarified.

U.S. immigrant visa categories include IR1, CR1, K-3 (spouses of U.S. citizens), IR3, IR4, IH3, IH4 (intercountry adoption of orphaned children by U.S. citizens), IR2, IR5, CR2, F1, F3, F4 (certain family members of U.S. citizens), F2A, F2B (certain family members of lawful permanent residents), E (priority workers and specialists), C5, T5, R5, I5 (job creation and investors), S (certain special immigrant categories), and others.

At the same time, it was clarified that citizens of Kazakhstan will continue to be eligible for nonimmigrant visas for temporary stay in the United States under the following categories: B (tourism, business, athletes), F/M/J (study and exchange programs), H/L/O/P/Q/R (employment, transfers, talent, performers), E (trade and investment), C (transit), D (crew members), K (fiance or fiancee visas), and others.

