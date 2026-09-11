US diesel price tops $6 for first time

According to fuel price tracker GasBuddy, diesel has risen by approximately $2.30 per gallon over the past year. The surge has been driven by disruptions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, Russia’s ban on diesel exports and China’s restrictions on fuel exports.

“Every truck, every delivery, every package, every grocery run just got more expensive. The cost of moving everything in America just hit a record,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan wrote on X.

HISTORY: diesel has crossed $6/gal nationally for the first time ever, according to live GasBuddy data. every truck, every delivery, every package, every grocery run just got more expensive. the cost of moving everything in america just hit a record. Statement⬇️ (9/10/26, 3p CT) pic.twitter.com/zijqu6vD9i — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) September 10, 2026

He warned that the record price would affect cargo transportation, shipments and deliveries nationwide, potentially fuelling inflation throughout the supply chain.

Oil futures also climbed above $100 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude rose 6.34% to settle at $107.63 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained 6.69% to $102.48. Both benchmarks recorded their highest closing levels since May 19.

US diesel inventories currently stand at 106.3 million barrels, 13% below the five-year average, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the average price of gasoline in the United States had risen above $4 per gallon for the first time in nearly four years amid escalating tensions linked to the conflict with Iran, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).