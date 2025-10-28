"I’m starting to feel at home here," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State about Kazakhstan

"Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and financial capital, is located in the foothills of the Zailiyskiy Alatau mountains. Just half an hour outside of town is the world-famous Shymbulak ski resort, where we enjoyed some amazing Kazakh hospitality. I’m starting to feel at home here with the golden eagle and my new Kazakh friends!" Christopher Landau posted on his X page.

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and financial capital, is located in the foothills of the Zailiyskiy Alatau mountains. Just half an hour outside of town is the world-famous Shymbulak ski resort, where we enjoyed some amazing Kazakh hospitality. I’m starting to feel at home here… pic.twitter.com/xIHgv39YQ7 — Christopher Landau (@ChrisLandauUSA) October 28, 2025

As reported earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau arrived in Almaty. As the press service of the U.S. Department of State informed, Special Envoy Gor and Deputy Secretary Landau will meet with Kazakh and Uzbekistani government counterparts to discuss a wide range of economic and security issues.