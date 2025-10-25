U.S. Special Envoy, Deputy Secretary of State to visit Kazakhstan

As the press service of the U.S. Department of State informed, Special Envoy Gor and Deputy Secretary Landau will meet with Kazakh and Uzbekistani government counterparts to discuss a wide range of economic and security issues.

“The United States will continue to work with our Central Asian counterparts to strengthen relations and expand commercial ties. We look forward to enhancing bilateral cooperation between our countries and also recognizing ten years of U.S.-Central Asian partnership through the C5+1 diplomatic platform,” an official statement reads.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Sergio Gor, the United States President's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Affairs, in New York.