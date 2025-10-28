EN
    Trump's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Deputy Secretary of State arrive in Almaty

    16:48, 28 October 2025

    U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau have arrived in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The visit’s agenda features several meetings centered on the prospects for the Kazakh-American relations, along with discussions on key international and regional issues.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Today, in Almaty, Sergio Gor and Christopher Landau have met the representatives of business communities and heads of American companies operating in Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    They have also visited the Museum of Contemporary Art, Shymbulak Ski Resort, and Medeu Ice Skating Rink.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of the President’s Executive Office Aibek Dadebay accompanies the high-profile guests.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau are set to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from October 26 to October 30. As the press service of the U.S. Department of State informed, Special Envoy Gor and Deputy Secretary Landau will meet with Kazakh and Uzbekistani government counterparts to discuss a wide range of economic and security issues.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Politics Almaty
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
