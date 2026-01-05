Trump hints at possible action against Colombia, says Cuba is weakening

On Sunday, Trump implied that Colombian President Gustavo Petro could face U.S. action, days after an American operation in Venezuela that resulted in the detention of President Nicolás Maduro and his transfer to the United States.

Speaking to reporters, Trump criticized Colombia’s leadership and, when asked directly whether a military operation against the country was possible, responded that such a move “sounds good.” He did not provide further details or outline any specific plans.

Petro later issued a statement rejecting Trump’s remarks, saying his name does not appear in drug trafficking cases over the past 50 years and urging the U.S. president to stop making what he described as unfounded accusations. Petro said he had emerged from armed conflict and later from political struggle in pursuit of peace in Colombia.

Trump also addressed Cuba’s situation following the events in Venezuela, saying Havana had relied heavily on Venezuelan support, particularly oil revenues, which he said had now ended. He claimed Cuban nationals were among those killed during the U.S. operation in Venezuela, alleging they were attempting to protect Maduro.

According to Cuban officials, at least 32 Cuban nationals were killed during the operation. Trump said Cuba was “ready to fall” and suggested the island’s government was weakening without Venezuelan income, though he added he did not believe further U.S. action was necessary at this stage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Petro used his address at the 2025 UN General Assembly to criticize Trump and Israel’s actions in Gaza, later joining pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the UN building.