The Commerce Department’s final rule requires licenses to export, reexport or transfer items covered by U.S. export controls to the listed companies. Applications will be reviewed under a “presumption of denial.” The listings cover companies in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, including Apex Enterprise Solutions and Speedmatrix.

Joint Statement from Department of Commerce and Department of Justice on Megaspeed Investigation. https://t.co/aAdtN9aDfF — U.S. Department of Commerce (@CommerceGov) November 17, 2026

The rule takes effect upon public inspection and is scheduled for formal publication on November 25.

In a joint statement, the Commerce and Justice departments said U.S. authorities opened an investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 over potential export control violations. Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 on direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. Nvidia placed the company on its internal “no sell” list the following month. The Justice Department later took the lead in the criminal investigation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia’s board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO on November 23, less than two weeks after he resigned.