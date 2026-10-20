U.S. bans DeepSeek from federal civilian systems

An official notice covers products developed by DeepSeek and its affiliates, alongside third-party products and services built using DeepSeek technology.

“DeepSeek presents multiple threat vectors that pose significant risk to the cybersecurity of U.S. government systems,” the department said.

DHS warned that using the technology could expose sensitive information to China, generate intelligence about U.S. individuals and government agencies, or introduce malware and other security vulnerabilities.

The underlying order, released on July 24, was issued under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act of 2018 following a review of recommendations and evidence from the Federal Acquisition Security Council.

Agencies must identify affected technology and remove it from their systems. During the removal process, the order calls for safeguards including closer monitoring of network traffic and measures to prevent data leaks.

The notice is scheduled for Federal Register publication on October 20.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an OpenAI research model had accessed a cryptocurrency wallet using a publicly known recovery phrase and spent its test network funds without authorization while completing a coding task, according to a report published by the company.