The White House announced Driscoll’s departure on Monday without giving a reason. His exit comes amid a series of changes in the U.S. military leadership under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said. “The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War,” she added.

Driscoll, an Iraq War veteran and former technology investor, was confirmed by the Senate in February 2025. A former Yale Law School classmate of Vice President JD Vance, he later advised Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

As Army secretary, Driscoll pushed efforts to modernize weapons procurement and make the service more agile. He also took on an unusual diplomatic role, participating in negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

His departure follows several other changes in senior military leadership. Army Chief of Staff Randy George was dismissed in April, while General Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, stepped down in June.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump urged Canadian companies operating in the U.S. to relocate their operations there amid escalating tariff tensions.