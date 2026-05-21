U.S. aircraft carrier group heads to Caribbean as Cuba tensions rise

The U.S. military said the group includes the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, Carrier Air Wing 17, the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley, and the fleet oiler USNS Patuxent.

U.S. Southern Command said in a post on X that the vessels demonstrate U.S. readiness, presence, and strategic reach. The command also pointed to the USS Nimitz’s previous operations in regions including the Taiwan Strait and the Arabian Gulf.

The announcement came on the same day the Trump administration brought charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over his alleged role in the 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft. The incident killed four people, including three U.S. citizens.

Cuba has rejected the charges. President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the case as politically motivated and said the country has the right to defend itself in the event of a military assault.

The deployment comes amid heightened pressure in U.S.-Cuba relations. Cuban officials have warned against possible military action, while Washington has continued to toughen its stance toward Havana.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States may launch another strike against Iran.