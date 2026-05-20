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    Trump says US may launch strike against Iran

    07:35, 20 May 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States may launch another strike against Iran, revealing he had been close to ordering an attack before delaying it at the request of Gulf allies, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.

    U.S. President Donald Trump
    Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua

    Trump claimed Iran’s leaders were “begging” for a deal but warned that military action could take place within days if talks fail.

    He suggested a possible timeline of Friday, the weekend, or early next week, stressing Washington "can't let them have a new nuclear weapon."

    Gulf partners reportedly urged restraint, citing progress in negotiations brokered by Pakistan.

    White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly reiterated that Iran must “renounce nuclear ambitions for good.”

    Iran’s army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned that if the U.S. resumes attacks, Tehran would “open new fronts” against America with “new methods,” Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

    Earlier, Trump called off Iran military operation as Middle East leaders step in.

    USA Donald Trump Middle East situation Iran Armed conflicts Politics Pakistan Army
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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