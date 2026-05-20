Trump says US may launch strike against Iran

Trump claimed Iran’s leaders were “begging” for a deal but warned that military action could take place within days if talks fail.

He suggested a possible timeline of Friday, the weekend, or early next week, stressing Washington "can't let them have a new nuclear weapon."

Gulf partners reportedly urged restraint, citing progress in negotiations brokered by Pakistan.

White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly reiterated that Iran must “renounce nuclear ambitions for good.”

Iran’s army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia warned that if the U.S. resumes attacks, Tehran would “open new fronts” against America with “new methods,” Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

Earlier, Trump called off Iran military operation as Middle East leaders step in.