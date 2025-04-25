'Urdonna Jannah' relaunch draws thousands as program expands to 100 key sites

The program’s relaunch has seen strong public interest, reflecting the appeal of its refreshed itinerary, which offers greater diversity and a wider range of experiences across Jordan’s rich landscape of attractions.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Friday, Secretary-General and program chair Dr. Fadi Balawi said the new edition aims to reach 100 tourism hotspots nationwide.



A key focus this year is the integration of leisure, cultural, and educational tourism, led by licensed tour guides trained to provide engaging and accurate storytelling that deepens national pride and public awareness of Jordan’s heritage.



Dr. Balawi also highlighted the program’s commitment to empowering local communities. Numerous local tourism operators have been trained and upskilled to deliver high-quality, authentic experiences, ensuring visitors enjoy a seamless and memorable journey.



The initiative brings together various tourism sectors cultural, religious, and eco-tourism into one comprehensive experience, showcasing Jordan’s unique assets and positioning it as a distinctive destination on the global tourism map.



Jordan currently boasts seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites and thousands of archaeological landmarks, many of which are being actively incorporated into the program. Priority is being given to sites with the capacity to offer a full visitor experience, from interpretation to hospitality.



Dr. Balawi praised the wide-ranging government support behind the program and acknowledged the efforts of Ministry staff who helped reshape and refine the project ahead of its relaunch.



As part of his oversight, Dr. Balawi visited the main departure hub in Amman to review operations, check in with on-ground teams, and ensure that logistical arrangements and tour operators were fully prepared. During the visit, he also spoke with participants to gather feedback and identify opportunities for improvement.



"These field visits are essential," he said, "to make sure every journey is not only safe, but truly exceptional."

