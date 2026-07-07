Up to 87% of Kazakhstanis support the country’s political course, survey reveals

The survey, commissioned by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies and carried out by DATAmetrics between June 13 and July 2, 2026, involved 8,000 respondents aged 18 and older from all regions of Kazakhstan, as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. The poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews.

The findings indicate a high level of public support for the country’s political course, with 87.8 percent of respondents saying Kazakhstan is moving in the right direction. The authors of the survey noted that willingness to participate in elections is an important indicator of civic engagement. At the time the survey was conducted, the date of the parliamentary elections had not yet been announced, so respondents were asked: “If elections to the Qurultay (Parliament) were held next Sunday, would you vote?”

A majority of respondents expressed their readiness to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Overall, 75.6 percent said they intended to vote, including 44.2 percent who said they would “definitely” cast a ballot and 31.4 percent who said they would “probably” vote.

According to the survey, the Adilet party received the highest level of support, with 54.2 percent of respondents saying they would vote for it. The Auyl party ranked second with 7.3 percent, followed by Ak Zhol with 4.6 percent.

Support for the Respublica party stood at 3.4 percent, while 2.4 percent of respondents said they would vote for the Nationwide Social Democratic Party. The People’s Party of Kazakhstan received support from 2.1 percent of respondents, and the Baitaq party was backed by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, 2.3 percent of respondents said they would vote “Against All.”

The survey’s authors concluded that one in five Kazakhstanis has yet to decide on their party preference.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the majority of Kazakhstan citizens positively assess the country's current development path, according to a sociological survey conducted in April 2026 by order of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the President of Kazakhstan.