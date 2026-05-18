84% of Kazakhstanis positive on nation's path – poll

84.4% of respondents believe the country is moving in the right direction.

A regional breakdown shows a high level of consistency among residents of different settlement types. Among urban residents, 84% positively assess the country's development path, while among rural residents, this figure is slightly higher at 85.2%. This indicates a similarity in perception of the current course regardless of place of residence.

Analysis of gender differences shows that both men and women demonstrate high levels of positive assessments. Among women, this figure is slightly higher at 86.2%, which is 4.3% higher than among men.

By age group, youth show the highest level of support at 89.3%, indicating a more pronounced positive assessment of the current course.

As purchasing power increases, positive assessments rise noticeably. Respondents who feel their economic situation is improving tend to associate this progress with the current political course.

On the whole, the survey results show that citizens' assessment of the political course is predominantly positive and remains high regardless of key socio-demographic characteristics of the population.

As reported earlier, the majority of S. Koreans back raising the senior age to 70: