Unique Kangju-period artifacts unearthed in Turkistan region

Ushbastobe is considered one of the most significant monuments of the Kangju state period. The settlement is located in a closed mountain valley and consists of two parts. Excavations at the site, dating back to the 2nd century BC - 4th century AD, are being carried out by specialists from the Archaeology Center of the South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University named after Uzbekali Zhanibekov, together with employees of the Ordabasy State Museum-Reserve, with the support of the company Spektr.

During this field season, archaeologists significantly expanded the research area. They opened a large excavation site, studied a wide corridor dividing the citadel into two parts, and cleared adjacent rooms with stone walls. The work revealed new details about the layout of the ancient city, its economic life, and the development of crafts.

Photo credit: South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University named after Uzbekali Zhanibeko

This is magnificent pottery with various functional purposes - kitchen, household, tableware, and ritual. We found large fragments of vessels used for storing grain, water and table jugs, pots, and cups. In addition, household items were discovered, including a shumek, which is also found in the ethnography of modern Kazakhs. For the first time in almost 20 years, we found a fragment of ancient glass. Most likely, it reached southern Kazakhstan as a result of Sarmatian migrations,” said Alexander Podushkin, professor at the South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University named after Uzbekali Zhanibekov.

Special interest among researchers was drawn to tamga-like symbols engraved on ceramic vessels and objects that may have been used during ancient rituals.

A stone bowl with traces of organic material was most likely used for ritual purposes related to the cult of fire, said archaeologist Gulmira Stamkulova.

Students from the history faculty of the South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University are also taking part in the expedition alongside archaeologists. They clear cultural layers, record finds, and participate in their study. For many students, this is their first field practice and an opportunity to experience history directly at an ancient settlement.

Photo credit: South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University named after Uzbekali Zhanibeko

The large-scale stone architecture, advanced pottery production, and numerous household items allow scientists to consider the Kangju state one of the most developed civilizations of ancient Kazakhstan. According to Professor Podushkin, the new artifacts, together with previously discovered written monuments, demonstrate the high level of urban, material, and spiritual culture that existed in southern Kazakhstan more than two thousand years ago.

Researchers believe that the potential of the Ushbastobe settlement has not yet been fully explored. A significant part of the ancient city remains hidden underground, meaning archaeologists can expect future excavation seasons and new unique discoveries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported scientists have successfully sequenced the first genome-wide DNA of Kazakhstan's famed "Golden Man," confirming the iconic Iron Age figure was genetically male and uncovering new evidence that Scythian elites inherited their status through powerful family dynasties.