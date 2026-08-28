Unique architectural monument dating back to IX-XII centuries discovered in Tajikistan

The monument found in the village of Gargara, Korez rural jamoat, holds important scientific and historical value.

Current work focuses on research and preservation.

Researchers will present findings in a scientific-analytical report once the studies are complete.

It was discovered during efforts to identify, study, and conserve ancient monuments across Tajikistan.

The monument is expected to provide valuable insights into the history, architecture, and cultural development of the region.

Research in this area is ongoing, with detailed results to be shared publicly after completion.

To note, archaeologists unearthed around 25 turtle figurines believed to be up to 16,500 years old at an excavation site in northwestern Türkiye.