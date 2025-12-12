EN
    UNESCO’s recognition of yurt highlights shared heritage of Central Asia - Erlan Karin

    14:58, 12 December 2025

    State Counselor Erlan Karin has commented on the recent decision of the UNESCO to expand the existing nomination “Traditional knowledge and skills in making Yurts,” Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    “At the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee in New Delhi, India, a decision was made to expand the existing nomination ‘Traditional knowledge and skills in making Yurts,’ which was submitted by Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in 2014. This strengthens the recognition of the yurt as part of world culture and underscores the shared heritage of Central Asia," Erlan Karin posted on his Telegram.

    Kazakhstan is currently represented in 14 nominations on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, placing the country among the Top 25 of 183 nations.

    Earlier, it was reported that the traditional yurt of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Karakalpakstan has been added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

