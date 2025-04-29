UNESCO includes 2 Indonesian sites in the Global Geoparks Network

The announcement was made during the 221st session of the UNESCO Executive Board, as reported by VNA, a partner of TV BRICS.



With this recognition, Indonesia now boasts 12 UNESCO-listed geoparks, further showcasing the country’s rich geological, ecological, and cultural diversity.



Ambassador Mohamad Oemar, Permanent Delegate of Indonesia to UNESCO and head of the national delegation to the Executive Board, underscored the importance of this designation. He noted that becoming a UNESCO Global Geopark entails a firm commitment to preserving geological heritage, fostering sustainable development, and promoting inclusive education and community empowerment.



Kebumen and Meratus were recommended by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council following assessments carried out during its meetings in September and December 2024. The new status affirms their significance not only for Indonesia but also for the global scientific and cultural community.

